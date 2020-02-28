Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Distil (LON:DIS) Share Price

Press coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DIS stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.79.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

