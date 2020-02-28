Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

SONO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

