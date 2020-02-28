SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

SOHO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 127,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

