Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

SCCO traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

