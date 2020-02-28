Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Southwest Georgia Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Southwest Georgia Financial alerts:

Shares of SGB traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904. Southwest Georgia Financial has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.