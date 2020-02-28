SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and EXX. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.68 million and $228,507.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

