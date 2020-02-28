Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.12 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

