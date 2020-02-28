SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,541.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 24% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $5,541.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

