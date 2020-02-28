SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

CWB stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

