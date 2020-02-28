SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

