SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

