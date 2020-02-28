SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,485 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,257,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,714,000 after buying an additional 2,613,301 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,779,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.