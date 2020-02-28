SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,592 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 675,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 237,231 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $35.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

