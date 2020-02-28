SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $35.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.