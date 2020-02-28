SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,464,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 731,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $39.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

