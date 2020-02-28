SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,519,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,258 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 873,208 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,502,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 855,691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 473,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

