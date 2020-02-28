SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 195.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326,258 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $110,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6,918.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

