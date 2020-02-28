SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Lessened by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 2.61% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $29,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

