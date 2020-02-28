SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CJNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

CJNK opened at $26.16 on Friday. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.