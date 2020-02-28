Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.49. 77,402,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day moving average of $261.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.