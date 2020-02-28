Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $5,591.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.02977137 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010047 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000554 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

