Spectrum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,291.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,015.00 and approximately $13,291.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00696464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 206.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

