Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 3,607,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

