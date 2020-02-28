SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $305,142.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $305,142.00 and $20.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01019836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00197853 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071197 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00323635 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

