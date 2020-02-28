Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SR stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

