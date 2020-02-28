SportyCo Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,489.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $82,489.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.02474610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00218901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.