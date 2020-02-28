SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $101,407.00 and $60.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.02491474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00219385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

