SRG Graphite Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SRG Graphite in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SRG Graphite’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CVE SRG opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. SRG Graphite has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.15.

About SRG Graphite

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

