SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.