STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 172.40 and a beta of 2.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.