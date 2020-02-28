STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Update

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,428. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

