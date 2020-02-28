STACS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $590.00 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. STACS has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $590.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, STACS has traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange.

