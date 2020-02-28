Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

STMP traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.11. 509,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,716. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

