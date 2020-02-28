Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1163 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

STN stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 282,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,251. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

