Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STN traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 15,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

