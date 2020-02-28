Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,693. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.