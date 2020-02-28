Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.40.

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.10. 813,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,693. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$42.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

