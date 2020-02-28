Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.40.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.31.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

