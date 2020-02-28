Starbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,109.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $177,100.00 and $1,109.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

