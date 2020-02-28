Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 30th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 150.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 258,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

