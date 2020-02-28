State Street Corp Acquires 33,567 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.90% of The Ensign Group worth $70,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 63.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

