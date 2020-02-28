State Street Corp Acquires 5,592 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

