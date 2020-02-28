State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Servicemaster Global worth $66,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SERV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,456,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. 150,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,747. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

