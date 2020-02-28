State Street Corp Buys 133,731 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $69,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 582,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

