State Street Corp Buys 4,022,692 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.89% of Kosmos Energy worth $66,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 731,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -360.00%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.