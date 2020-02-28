State Street Corp Buys 51,519 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.46% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $66,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,771. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

