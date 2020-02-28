State Street Corp Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State Street Corp reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.49% of TreeHouse Foods worth $67,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,764. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.59.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

