State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,221 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.54% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $72,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.