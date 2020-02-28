State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.32% of Triumph Group worth $67,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

TGI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 19,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,703. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.