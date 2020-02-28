State Street Corp Grows Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.21% of Medpace worth $67,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Medpace by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 21,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,725. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

